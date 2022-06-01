Go to the main site
    34 children take part in excursion to Kazakh President's Residence Akorda

    1 June 2022, 16:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the International Children's Day, an educational excursion to the Akorda Presidential Residence for children from low-income families and families with many children, excellent students, winners, and prize holders of intellectual and creative competitions took place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    34 schoolchildren aged from 10 to 14 from all regions of the country took part in the excursion. They toured Torzhestvennyi, Mramornyi, and Vostochnyi halls at the Akorda Presidential Residence.

    The children were given presents on behalf of the Head of State. To note, the protection of interests and ensuring the rights of children are one of the priority directions of the state policy.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

