Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    34 arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests

    3 April 2021, 14:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 25 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 2 from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, China, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    34 out of 3,463 passengers had no COVID-19 tests upon arrival. They were taken to the quarantine centre to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

    10 people arrived in Kazakhstan on April 1 without any health certificates were tested negative for COVID-19.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Transport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region