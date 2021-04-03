Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
34 arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 April 2021, 14:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 25 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 2 from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, China, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

34 out of 3,463 passengers had no COVID-19 tests upon arrival. They were taken to the quarantine centre to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

10 people arrived in Kazakhstan on April 1 without any health certificates were tested negative for COVID-19.


