34.3% of Italians trust the current government – Eurispes

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2023, 19:45
34.3% of Italians trust the current government – Eurispes Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Little over one-third of Italians, 34.3%, trust the current government, according to the Italy Report 2023 published by Eurispes on Wednesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

Of the other institutions, the president of the republic had the trust of 52.2% of Italians, the judiciary 41%, regional governors 34.8%, and parliament 30%.

In terms of trust in law enforcement, about 55% of Italians said they trust the finance police, 52.8% the state police and 52.7% the Carabinieri police, according to the report.

The fire department garnered the trust of 77.8% of Italians and the coast guard 65.1%.

51.9% of Italians are in favour of the direct election of the premier and 48.3% of the president of the republic, Eurispes added.

Overall, some 56.1% Italians support greater regional autonomy, with support being highest among Italians living in the northeast (65.2%) and lowest in the southern regions, where 52.6% agree little or not at all.

Only one in three Italians, 33.8 percent, reportedly believe greater centralised power is more effective.


