339 COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan over past week
22 August 2022 22:20

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 339 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan from August 15 to 22, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Kabar reports.

297 patients receive treatment at home, 42 are hospitalized

For 8 months and 22 days of 2022, a total of 20,789 COVID-19 cases were registered.

From 15 to 22 August, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas of the country are in the green zone.


Photo: en.kabar.kg


