338,459 people fully immunized against COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 January 2022, 08:20
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 356,510 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine component in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, 866 people received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 961 – both components in the region in the past 24 hours.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to a total of 356,510 people of Pavlodar region. The second COVID-19 vaccine component has so far been given to 338,459 residents of the region.

Of the total number of vaccinated people 11,608 are health workers, 20,016 are industry personnel, 3,298 are people engaged in commerce, 5,287 are students, 19,433 are teachers, 3,990 are Emergency Situation Ministry, Defense Ministry, NSC, Interior Ministry staff, 2,887 are civil servants, and 65,238 are people with chronic diseases.

Notably, COVID-19 vaccines such as QazVac, Sputnik V, CoronaVac, Vero Cell, Hayat-Vax, Comirnaty (Pfizer) are available in the region.


