337 arrived without COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 19 this year 17 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Sri Lanka, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 reads.

2,424 out of 2,761 arrived with COVID-19 tests. Those without PCR tests upon arrival were taken to quarantine clinics.