334 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data on the number of people infected with coronavirus across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

334 new COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

As of July 8, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 1,308,541 countrywide, 89,271 of them had the symptoms of COVID pneumonia.