331 treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 331 patients are being treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

27 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Out of which 14 cases were recorded in Atyrau, 6 at Tengiz oilfield. 27 patients recovered in the last day. Currently 538 are receiving outpatient treatment, 111 are staying at the modular hospital, 100 at regional hospital # 2, 56 at district infectious diseases hospitals, 46 at Tengiz oilfield hospital.

