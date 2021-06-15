Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

331 treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 June 2021, 20:53
331 treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 331 patients are being treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

27 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Out of which 14 cases were recorded in Atyrau, 6 at Tengiz oilfield. 27 patients recovered in the last day. Currently 538 are receiving outpatient treatment, 111 are staying at the modular hospital, 100 at regional hospital # 2, 56 at district infectious diseases hospitals, 46 at Tengiz oilfield hospital.

The region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages