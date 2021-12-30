Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
330 thou people receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 December 2021, 11:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of December 30, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been given to a total of 330,124 and the second shot to 129,009 people in Kazakhstan.

The first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 265,373 teenagers and 18,821 pregnant women and 45,910 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 104,428 teenagers, 6,939 pregnant women and 17,637 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.


