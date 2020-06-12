Go to the main site
    330 medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kazakh capital

    12 June 2020, 13:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 330 medical workers tested positive for coronavirus in Nur-Sultan at large, including 40 working at the national cardiovascular surgery scientific center.

    «All the cases were detected at all national and city medical facilities located in Nur-Sultan. 200 of them or the third of infected medical workers work at hospitals designed to treat coronavirus-positive patients,» Saule Kissikova told a briefing. She stressed no death was reported among the medical workers.

    All the 40 asymptomatic workers of the national cardiovascular surgery scientific center are under home quarantine.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

