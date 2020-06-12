Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

330 medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 June 2020, 13:46
330 medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 330 medical workers tested positive for coronavirus in Nur-Sultan at large, including 40 working at the national cardiovascular surgery scientific center.

«All the cases were detected at all national and city medical facilities located in Nur-Sultan. 200 of them or the third of infected medical workers work at hospitals designed to treat coronavirus-positive patients,» Saule Kissikova told a briefing. She stressed no death was reported among the medical workers.

All the 40 asymptomatic workers of the national cardiovascular surgery scientific center are under home quarantine.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023