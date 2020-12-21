Go to the main site
    33 schoolchildren in Atyrau region tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept 1

    21 December 2020, 10:07

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 33 schoolchildren have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Atyrau region since September 1, Kazinform reports.

    «Since the start of the academic year 33 schoolchildren have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region. Of these, only four schoolchildren attends in-person classes at schools. 29 schoolchildren studied in remote format,» said chief healthcare official of the region Amantai Zhumagaliyev.

    In his words, all 33 schoolchildren have caught the novel virus at home.

    He added that all young patients have made full recoveries and are doing great.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
