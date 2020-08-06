Go to the main site
    33 people die from domestic violence in 2020 in Kazakhstan

    6 August 2020, 18:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 33 Kazakhstanis have died from domestic violence in 2020, this was announced by Arman Matzhan, senior investigator for especially important cases of the Investigation Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    «Since the beginning of 2020, 241 domestic violence offenses have been recorded in Kazakhstan. As a result, 33 Kazakhs have died from domestic violence. Within the period of March - June 237 offenses have been registered. It is 41% more than in the corresponding period of the previous year», said Arman Matzhan during an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents Kazakhstan
