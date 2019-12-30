Go to the main site
    33 passengers of broken down bus rescued in Almaty region

    30 December 2019, 14:28

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Rescuers of Almaty region has saved passengers of a bus which was heading to Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reported citing the press service of the regional Emergency Department.

    The incident took place on 30th of December on 370 km of Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway near the village of Zhansugurov. The bus breakdown occurred at about 5 a.m.

    The emergency response group saved 33 passengers including one child. They were transported to a bus station of Sarkand town. The passengers continued their trip by another bus.


    Alzhanova Raushan

