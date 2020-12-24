33 New Year’s trees installed in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 33 New Year’s trees have been installed in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, to ahead of the New Year, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s administration.

One of the New Year’s trees has been installed in the territory of the EXPO town. The 25m New Year’s tree has been adorned with some 1,200 New Year’s balls and other decorations.

Residents of the city who have already visited the EXPO town say that the New Year’s tree is magnificent.

Meanwhile, the municipal sanitary and epidemiological control department reminds the residents and guests of the city should avoid mass gatherings and observe the sanitary rules.



