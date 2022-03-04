33 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 33 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

35 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has documented a total of 88,247 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 81,786 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,344 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 253 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,303,316 since the start of the pandemic.