Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

33 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 March 2022, 10:23
33 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 33 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

35 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has documented a total of 88,247 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 81,786 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,344 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 253 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,303,316 since the start of the pandemic.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival