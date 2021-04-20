Go to the main site
    33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Atyrau rgn

    20 April 2021, 16:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 33 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of April 20, 606 people are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals that are 29.3% full in Atyrau region. 179 COVID-19 patients are treated at the region’s modular hospital, 106 – at the regional hospital’s infectious diseases unit, 40 – at the phthisiopulmonary center, 131 – at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 150 – at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 33 residents with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 5 of whom are on ventilators. The ICU occupancy stands at 40.7%. The region’s 1,111 residents are receiving COVID-19 treatment at home.

    11 infectious diseases hospitals with a total of 2,068 beds, including 81 ICU ones, operate in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

