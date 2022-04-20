Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
33 countries recognize Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine e-passport

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 April 2022, 17:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstanis and residents of countries which recognized Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine passports are exempt from quarantine requirements – PCR tests, self-isolation, and so on – once having a COVID-19 vaccine passport or certificate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Persons underwent a full course of primary vaccination six or more months ago are eligible for revaccination. 6.3mln people are to be revaccinated by the end of April. 3.7mln people or 59% have received booster shots. It is worth to note that vaccination and revaccination against COVID-19 gained momentum in the regions after the increase in the size of the target population eligible for revaccination and vaccination with Pfizer. Around 21 thousand people receive COVID-19 booster shots each day,» said Yerzhan Baitanayev, official spokesperson of the Sanitary-epidemiological Control Committee.

He went on to note that when traveling abroad the country of entry defines COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination rules. When travelling to countries that recognize WHO-approved vaccines travelers can get appropriate vaccines. A COVID-19 vaccine document will do in countries with which Kazakhstan agreed on mutual recognition of vaccine passports.


