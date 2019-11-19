-33°C frosts to batter Kazakhstan Nov 19-21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM — Unstable weather conditions are expected in major parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

Strong wind gusting tom 15-20 m/s is expected in some parts of Almaty and Turkestan regions.

Fog, black ice and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhambyl regions.

Fog will blanket Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. In addition, Kazhydromet predicts blizzard, and stormy wind gusting to 15-20 m/s.

Ice slick is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions. A snowstorm will rule the day in some areas of Aktobe region.

Residents of Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions are warned about black ice on roads. Strong wind of 15-20 m/s will blow in the regions as well.

Fog, black ice and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

In addition, Kazhydromet reported about the anticyclone which has formed in the Arctic air mass over the Kara Sea. It begins to shift in the south-west direction and on November 21 will reach the central regions of the European territory of Russia. Cold air from the Arctic seas will come to Kazakhstan through Western Siberia and will cause a sharp cooling in most regions of the republic.

Thus, in the northern, central and eastern regions air temperature will drop to -28 ... -33 °C.

-7 ... -15 °C is expected in the western, southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan.