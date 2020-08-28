Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

33 Atyrau families to move into new apartments on the eve of Constitution Day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 August 2020, 18:11
33 Atyrau families to move into new apartments on the eve of Constitution Day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 33 families received keys to their new apartments in Atyrau city on the eve of the Constitution Day, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city administration.

Most of the families are families with many children who have been waiting to move into their new dwellings starting from 2013. All the apartments are located in a new residential complex in Nursaya micro-district and have been built within the framework of the Nurly Zher program.

It should be mentioned that since the beginning of the year 257 families have already moved into their new apartments under the program.

It was revealed that there are plans to relocate Atyrau families which currently live in the houses in desperate need of repair. They will be provided with new apartments by yearend.

photo


Atyrau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA