33 apartment blocks, school left unheated in Rudnyi town of Kostanay region

30 November 2022, 15:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first severe frosts which gripped Kazakhstan last weekend uncovered the decades-old unsolved problems of the country’s energy facilities.

On November 27, when temperatures outside dropped to -25-30°C in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region, the local thermal power plant stopped operating as heat distribution networks ruptured in several spots and a number of boilers at the plant went out of service. As a result, 149 apartment blocks, 114 private houses and 15 social facilities remain unheated. A governmental commission including Vice Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin and top officials from the ministry of energy and the ministry of emergencies left for Ekibastuz. Repair works are underway. Zhumangarin promised at a special briefing that heat supply will be restored in all apartment blocks of the town by the evening today.

Heat pipeline rupture was reported today in the town of Rudnyi in Kostanay region. 33 five-storey apartment blocks, 13 private houses and a school remain unheated so far.

Another accident occurred at the Arkalyk Thermal Power Plant, where boiler refractory crumbled. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

12 multi-storey apartment blocks in Borovskoy settlement of Mendikara district face heat supply problems too, as one of three boilers failed to function.

The authorities of Kostanay region promise to solve the problems in the nearest two weeks.

Two boilers of the thermal power plant in Zhezkazgan in Ulytau region went out of service on November 29. Temperatures in the homes dropped to 13°C. One of the boilers has been repaired and is now operating in a routine mode. Heat supply has already been restored.