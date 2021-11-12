Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    33,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in N Kazakhstan

    12 November 2021, 19:13

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 33,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine and two freezing chambers arrived in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «Vaccination of teens and expectant mothers against COVID-19 is expected to start next week. Children will be vaccinated with the written consent of their parents,» acting head of the healthcare department Nurlan Aimanov told a briefing.

    There are 42,705 people are eligible to vaccination with Pfizer vaccine in the region. According to preliminary estimates there are 41,261 children above 12 years old in the region. It is planned to vaccinate some 32,000 teens. Children will be given 2 doses of the vaccine at least 21-28 days apart. He also noticed that there are 14 kids staying in COVID-19 hospitals, 157 treated at home as of now. 15 pregnant women with coronavirus were hospitalized, 12 are receiving outpatient treatment.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt