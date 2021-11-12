33,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 33,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine and two freezing chambers arrived in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«Vaccination of teens and expectant mothers against COVID-19 is expected to start next week. Children will be vaccinated with the written consent of their parents,» acting head of the healthcare department Nurlan Aimanov told a briefing.

There are 42,705 people are eligible to vaccination with Pfizer vaccine in the region. According to preliminary estimates there are 41,261 children above 12 years old in the region. It is planned to vaccinate some 32,000 teens. Children will be given 2 doses of the vaccine at least 21-28 days apart. He also noticed that there are 14 kids staying in COVID-19 hospitals, 157 treated at home as of now. 15 pregnant women with coronavirus were hospitalized, 12 are receiving outpatient treatment.