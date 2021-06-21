Go to the main site
    325 Atyrau residents treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities

    21 June 2021, 18:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 325 residents of Atyrau region are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the public healthcare department of Atyrau region, 47 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the region in the past 24 hours. Of 47, 32 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Atyrau city. 3 fresh infections were added at the Tengiz oilfield. 6 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Isataisk district, 2 – in Kyzylkoginsk and Makatsk districts, 1 - in Indersk and Makhambetsk districts.

    Of 47, 23 newly added COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the novel coronavirus, whereas 24 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. 10 people were released after making full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past day .

    512 people are treated for COVID-19 at home and 325 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious facilities.

    Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
