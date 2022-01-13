322 thou teens receive one shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 322,367 teenagers have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 322,367 teenagers, 22,521 pregnant women and 56,340 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 156,454 teens, 10,383 pregnant women, and 27,545 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 9,122 cases of and 792 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.