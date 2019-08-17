Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

32 people now reported injured in bus crash in Russia’s Perm - Health Ministry

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 23:03
32 people now reported injured in bus crash in Russia’s Perm - Health Ministry

PERM. KAZINFORM The number of those who were injured in a bus accident in the Russian city of Perm has risen to 32, the Perm Region’s Health Ministry branch said via its website on Saturday, TASS reports.

«According to the Perm Region’s Health Ministry, at 20:20 (local time), one passenger died, 32 were taken to hospital, including ten children (nine of them are in moderate condition, one in criticial condition), and 22 adults (five in critical condition),» the statement reads.

Perm’s traffic and transport department said that the route 53 bus driver had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall. According to the preliminary information, the crash occurred due to a technical failure.

Photo: TASS

Russia    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region