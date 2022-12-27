Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

32 people evacuated from burning apartment block in Taraz

27 December 2022, 15:58
32 people evacuated from burning apartment block in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Firefighters evacuated 32 people from a burning 5-storey apartment block in Taraz last night, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional emergencies department, the fire occurred in the second-floor apartment and was extinguished at 01:49am.

Six children are among the evacuees.

A woman, born 1930, was hospitalized with the 1st-2nd degree burns.

Careless handling of fire is reported to cause the accident.


Photo: facebook.com/qrtjm



Related news
Up to 160,000 people to retire in Kazakhstan anually
Cabinet approves draft Social Code
Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia
Теги:
Read also
Closer look into Kazakhstan’s political reforms in 2022
Up to 160,000 people to retire in Kazakhstan anually
Cabinet approves draft Social Code
Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia
Next year to be anything but simple – Kazakh PM
Minister Duissenova announces additional social support measures for families with children
Social Code to underlie new social policy – Minister Duissenova
BIZ BIRGEMIZ FEST unites Kazakhstani pop stars, youth with special needs for good cause
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
2 Kazakhstan pursues balanced foreign policy – FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi
3 Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg
4 Kazakhstan collects 4 medals at 2022 Asia Archery Cup in UAE
5 Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason

News