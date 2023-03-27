Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

27 March 2023, 08:29
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 32 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,769 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today, the Ministry says.

Of them, 152 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,617 people are at home care.

The condition of three patients is estimated to be serious, two patients are critically ill, and four patients are on life support.


Related news
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Government backs further development of mature oilfields
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
Unsteady weather forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 8
Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin loses in 2023 Murcia Open quarterfinal
Almaty hosts Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup
Government backs further development of mature oilfields
Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches Murcia Open quarterfinal
Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
2 Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
3 Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
4 Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
5 Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

News