32 Kazakhfilm-produced films receive int’l awards in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 313 applications from 15 regions of Kazakhstan have been submitted for the participation in the Rukhani Qazyna festival, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurkisa Daueshov revealed Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice Minister Daueshov said that the Ministry of Culture and Sport has been regularly holding the republican festival Rukhani Qazyna since 2018. The festival is held among employers of museums, state libraries, cultural and entertainment complexes, culture houses, clubs and organizations. This year 313 applications from 15 regions of the country have been submitted for the competition.

«In the past decades cinematography has penetrated all spheres of culture of the humanity. Thanks to the new law domestic cinematographers can render financial assistance to local companies in production of films and discover young promising cinematographers,» Daueshov added.

In 2020, 27 films released by Kazakhfilm were screened at 65 international film festivals and 32 of them received awards.

Daueshov noted that this is the proof of achievements of Kazakhstani cinematography.