Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

32 Kazakhfilm-produced films receive int’l awards in 2020

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2021, 17:02
32 Kazakhfilm-produced films receive int’l awards in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 313 applications from 15 regions of Kazakhstan have been submitted for the participation in the Rukhani Qazyna festival, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurkisa Daueshov revealed Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice Minister Daueshov said that the Ministry of Culture and Sport has been regularly holding the republican festival Rukhani Qazyna since 2018. The festival is held among employers of museums, state libraries, cultural and entertainment complexes, culture houses, clubs and organizations. This year 313 applications from 15 regions of the country have been submitted for the competition.

«In the past decades cinematography has penetrated all spheres of culture of the humanity. Thanks to the new law domestic cinematographers can render financial assistance to local companies in production of films and discover young promising cinematographers,» Daueshov added.

In 2020, 27 films released by Kazakhfilm were screened at 65 international film festivals and 32 of them received awards.

Daueshov noted that this is the proof of achievements of Kazakhstani cinematography.


Culture   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund