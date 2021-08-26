Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    32 injured in explosions that rock Zhambyl region

    26 August 2021, 22:16

    ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – 32 people have been injured as a result of the explosions that rocked a military unit in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier it was reported that the fire broke out at the military unit located in Kainar village of Baizakskiy district of Zhambyl region at around 19:00 pm local time today. The fire at one of the warehouses led to the explosions

    32 people were injured as a result of at least two explosions and taken to the city hospital number 1 in Taraz city with various injuries.

    Kainar village next to which the incident occurred with the population of 250 people is set to be evacuated. Residents of the near-by villages of Bazarbai, Ush-Bulak and Zhanaturmys are being evacuated as well.

    Paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the explosions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Zhambyl region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan