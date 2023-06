AKTOBE REGION. KAZINFORM 32 people were evacuated as a fire broke out in a central district hospital in Shubarkuduk town, Temir district, Kazinform reports.

32 people, including 2 kids and 8 staff members were evacuated. The fire was localized at 11:12 p.m. and suppressed at 11:41 p.m. The cause of the fire is to be determined, the regional emergency situations department’s press service reports.