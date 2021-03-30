Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
32 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Almaty – Public Health Office Head

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 March 2021, 14:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Nariman Tabynbayev, Head of the Public Health Office of Almaty city, told about the COVID-19 situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has reported 545 cases of COVID-19, including 468 symptomatic and 77 asymptomatic ones, over the past day.

In Mr. Tabynbayev’s words, 2,696 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection at the city’s infectious diseases hospitals, including 32 in critical condition, 302 in severe condition, and 2,362 in moderate condition. Of the 2,696, 135 COVID-19 patients are in I.C.U, 8 are on ventilators, 55 - on non-invasive ventilators, 42 - on high-flow oxygen devices. The city's hospitals have received 262 people, discharged 317 in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the city has reported 210 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries and no deaths.

According to him, as of March 30, 2021, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city is 33,557, including 22,656 symptomatic and 10,901 asymptomatic ones. The city has so far reported 26,820 COVID-19 recoveries, including 210 over the past day. The city’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 452. Since August 1, 2020, Almaty city has reported 1,666 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia.


