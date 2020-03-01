Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
32,456 monitored at Kazakhstan’s airports and railway stations

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 March 2020, 13:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan continues monitoring people arriving from China and neighbouring states. The Healthcare Ministry reports the country’s epidemiological situation as of March 1, 2020.

32,456 people have been monitored at Kazakhstan–China border checkpoints at the international airports and railway stations during the period of January 6-February 28. 27 travelers arrived for the past 14 days remain under medical supervision. 165 were hospitalized with fever and flu symptoms. All of them were already discharged. The plane carrying 20 nationals of Kazakhstan (four them passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship) landed in Nur-Sultan on February 23. All of them were quarantined upon arrival.

The Ministry recommends observing the following preventive measures: wash your hands and face thoroughly with soap, use hand sanitizers, avoid places of mass gathering, avoid contact with people who are sick. Visit a doctor if flu symptoms are found (fever, cough, and sore throat).

The Healthcare Ministry launched a coronavirus call centre 1406 to provide updated information.


