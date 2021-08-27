317 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 317 people have contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 317, Atyrau city has reported 176 cases of COVID-19. 41 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, 25 have been detected in Zhylyoisk district, 11 in Inderisk district, 25 in Isatay district, 14 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 11 in Kurmangazinsk district, 17 in Makatsk district, and seven in Makhambet district.

206 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 111 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 553 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 8,054 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 193 at the modular hospital, 184 at the second regional hospital, 63 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 94 at the cardiology center, 86 at the railway hospital, 93 at the regional hospital, 78 at the dormitories, 309 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 574 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

As earlier reported 183 thousand residents of the region have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection.



