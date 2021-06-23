Go to the main site
    313 coronavirus patients treated in Atyrau region hospitals

    23 June 2021, 14:55

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 313 people are staying at the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region as of now, Kazinform reports.

    50 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the region in the last 24 hours, the healthcare department reports. 26 cases were detected in the city of Atyrau. 87 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals last day. Currently 344 are being treated for COVID-19 at home, 111 in the modular hospital, 62 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, 39 in the Tengiz oilfield hospital.

    The region now is in the COVID-19 «yellow zone». As earlier reported, 976 were vaccinated against coronavirus in the region in the last 24 hours.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

