Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    311 more beat COVID-19 last day

    6 September 2022, 09:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 311 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    3 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 33 in Almaty, 5 in Almaty region, 4 in Zhetysu region, 3 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan, 59 in West Kazakhstan, 73 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 20 in Mangistau region, 45 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Turkistan region, raising the country’s recovery rates to 1,359,849.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,390,263.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty