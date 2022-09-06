311 more beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 311 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

3 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 33 in Almaty, 5 in Almaty region, 4 in Zhetysu region, 3 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan, 59 in West Kazakhstan, 73 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 20 in Mangistau region, 45 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Turkistan region, raising the country’s recovery rates to 1,359,849.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,390,263.