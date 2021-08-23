310 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 310 people have contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of 310, 187 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau city. 60 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, 24 have been detected in Zhylynoisk district, eight in Inderisk district, eight in Kyzylkoginsk district, 15 in Kurmangazinsk district, three in Makatsk district, and one in Makhambet district.

202 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 91 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 469 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 8,614 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 179 at the modular hospital, 181 at the second regional hospital, 62 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 93 at the cardiology center, 86 at the railway hospital, 355 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 433 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

As earlier reported over 80% of the infectious diseases beds are occupied in the region.



