31% of COVID-19 cases reported in persons over 60 in N Kazakhstan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 16:16
31% of COVID-19 cases reported in persons over 60 in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged nine fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 415 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region over the past two weeks, declining by 50% compared to the same period.

North Kazakhstan region has logged nine fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 109 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted across the region.

People over 60 years old account for 31% of the region’s total COVID-19 cases, 50-59-year-olds – 18%, 40-49-year-olds – 13%, 30-39-year-olds – 16%, 19-29-year-olds – 11%, children under 14 – 9%, and 15-18-year-olds – 2%.

The region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 35,047, 78% of which are symptomatic. Of the total caseload 456 are imported.


