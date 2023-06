31 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 31 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

15 people recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 10 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Almaty region, and 4 – in Karaganda region.

Since the start of the global pandemic a total of 1,292,393 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.