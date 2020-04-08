Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

31 health workers contracted coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
8 April 2020, 13:06
31 health workers contracted coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Thirty one medical workers contracted coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan, this has been announced by the head of the public health department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«31 medical workers contracted coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan. Their condition is satisfactory, they are all hospitalized. The infected healthcare workers receive medical treatment according to the clinical protocol,» said Saule Kissikova during an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.


Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023