31 detained amid mass riots, treated at hospitals, Interior Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «31 people detained during the mass riots are being treated in the hospitals of Almaty city, Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions,» deputy Chairman of the Kazakh penal and correctional system committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry Meiram Ayubayev said.

«Police and military conducted large-scale operations to restore law and order in the country during the mass riots occurred this January. The law enforcement bodies initiated pre-trial investigations,» he told a briefing.

As of today, 31 people detained during the mass riots are staying in the hospitals, including 29 in Almaty, one in Atyrau regional hospital and another one in Kyzylorda city hospital. All of them were injured before they were taken to the detention facilities. All the body injuries were recorded and reported to the prosecutor’s office. The representative of the General Prosecutor’s Office reported on those detained and arrested. All the juveniles are kept distinct from adults. All of them have lawyers.

He also noted that all these persons are being held under court authorizations, therefore, in case of disagreement with sanctioning of «detention in custody» the citizens can apply to the prosecutor's office for supervising over legality.