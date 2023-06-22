Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    31 dead after barbecue restaurant explosion in northwest China

    22 June 2023, 09:58

    YINCHUAN. KAZINFORM The death toll from an explosion which ripped through a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, capital of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Wednesday night, has risen to 31, local authorities said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    The blast happened at around 8:40 p.m. on a busy street in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, due to a leakage of liquefied petroleum gas from the operating area of a barbecue restaurant.

    The explosion resulted in 38 casualties, with 31 people confirmed dead despite rescue efforts, while seven individuals, including one in critical condition, are currently receiving medical treatment, according to Ningxia Hui Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Shanghai records rare high temperature amid rainy season
    Qing Dynasty imperial edict found in north China
    China’s development zones attract over 30,000 foreign companies
    China issues geological disaster alert for rain-hit areas
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    5 2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting