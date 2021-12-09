Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
31,747 women get vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2021, 09:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 31,747 pregnant and nursing women have so far been given the first shot of Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that as of today, the first shot of Comirnaty vaccine has been administered to 128,174 teenagers and 31,747 pregnant and nursing women.

He went on to say that the second shot of the vaccine has been received by 5,592 people.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.


