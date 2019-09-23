30th Anniversary of UN Convention on Child Rights: #Kids4Rights children's drawing contest announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM #Kids4Rights children's drawing contest dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child was announced last week in the capital city.

The competition is organized by the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan jointly with the UNICEF in Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Belgium in Kazakhstan and the Embassy of Switzerland in Kazakhstan, the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reads.

The aim of the contest is to interact with children, providing them with a platform for creative self-expression and raising awareness about their rights, as well as drawing attention to the issue of inclusion, the importance of the family institution and providing equal opportunities for every child. This year Kazakhstan marks an important landmark: the country ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child 25 years ago. This anniversary gives an impetus to the international community to expand efforts aimed at ensuring children's prosperity and to reaffirm its commitment to protecting and promoting all human rights. Although notable progress has been achieved over the past thirty years, the significant challenges still remain, in particular in the situation with girl children, children with disabilities and those living in disadvantaged and vulnerable conditions.

The drawing contest is open to children living in the Republic of Kazakhstan aged between 6 and 17 years old. To enter the competition, a drawing dedicated to one of the Child Rights Convention articles should be sent to the email: kids4rights@gmail.com(link sends e-mail)

The entries will be accepted until 31 October 2019. The results of the competition will be announced on 15 November 2019. The three winners' drawings will be published in one of the nation-wide media outlets and awarded by special prizes from the organizers. The works of 30 finalists will be published on the website and social pages of the contest's organizers.

More details also at