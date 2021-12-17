30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan celebrated in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM As part of the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mongolia, together with the Kandas living in Mongolia, organized a number of events.

So, on December 14, 2021 the Kazakh language, literature and culture class was opened at the «Ider» University. The project was implemented by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia in cooperation with the «Otandastar» Foundation, the non-governmental organization «Zherlester Alkasy» and the «Ider» University, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the grand opening of the class, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhalgas Adilbayev expressed gratitude for the invaluable contribution to the leadership of the «Ider» University and the Kandas in the popularization of the Kazakh language and culture, declared his readiness to assist in providing the class with the necessary educational materials.

In turn, deputy of the Great Khural of Mongolia, member of the Kazakh-Mongolian inter-parliamentary group Bulan Beisen, noted the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, educational exchange between Kazakhstan and Mongolia for strengthening bilateral ties. He also expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia and other organizers for the implementation of an important and interesting project for the Kazakh language, literature and culture studies.

Also, on a regular basis on weekends, Kazakh language will be taught there free of charge for everyone.

On December 15, 2021, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia together with the non-governmental organization «El Birligi», organized a musical congratulation for the Independence Day of our country in the Kazakh cultural center of the city of Nalaikh. A group of dombyra players in Mongolian national costume performed Kazakh folk music by famous Kazakh composers.

Thanking the youth of the Kazakh diaspora of the city of Nalaikh for the unique congratulation, Ambassador Adilbaev noted that dombyra is not just a musical instrument, it is a sacred heritage and is a brand of the Kazakh people with a unique look.

In addition, on December 15, 2021 with the assistance of the Embassy, ​​an article by former Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Damdinjav Dashnyam entitled «The Pearl of Eurasia» was published in the newspaper «Odriin Sonin» in Mongolian. In the article, the author shares his impressions of Kazakhstan, talks about the reforms carried out and the successes in the international arena achieved over the 30 years of independence of our motherland.