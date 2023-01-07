307 pedestrians killed on Italy’s roads in 2022

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 307 pedestrians were killed on Italy's roads in 2022, up from 271 in 2021 and 240 in 2020 when the COVID lockdown cut numbers, Italian highway police supporters group ASAPS said, ANSA reports.

Some 108 women and 199 men lost their lives as vehicles hit pedestrians last year, 257 Italians and 50 foreigners, ASAPS said.

A further 30-35% of the seriously injured later died in hospital, it said.

Some 14 were aged less than 18 and the youngest just three months, while there was another 'massacre' among the elderly with 116 deaths said the cops' backers association.

Some 59 were over 80.

There 42 hit and run drivers, down from 49 in 2021. ASAPS said that one in seven pedestrian fatalities was caused by such drivers.

The most dangerous regions for pedestrians were Lombardy with 52 deaths and Lazio with 41.





Photo: ansa.it