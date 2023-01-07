Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

307 pedestrians killed on Italy’s roads in 2022

7 January 2023, 13:06
307 pedestrians killed on Italy’s roads in 2022

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 307 pedestrians were killed on Italy's roads in 2022, up from 271 in 2021 and 240 in 2020 when the COVID lockdown cut numbers, Italian highway police supporters group ASAPS said, ANSA reports.

Some 108 women and 199 men lost their lives as vehicles hit pedestrians last year, 257 Italians and 50 foreigners, ASAPS said.
A further 30-35% of the seriously injured later died in hospital, it said.
Some 14 were aged less than 18 and the youngest just three months, while there was another 'massacre' among the elderly with 116 deaths said the cops' backers association.
Some 59 were over 80.
There 42 hit and run drivers, down from 49 in 2021. ASAPS said that one in seven pedestrian fatalities was caused by such drivers.
The most dangerous regions for pedestrians were Lombardy with 52 deaths and Lazio with 41.


Photo: ansa.it

Related news
COVID: Cases up 11.4%, deaths up 9.8% in a week - GIMBE
Nearly 100,000 homeless in Italy
Rome 7th in world’s best tourist cities 2023 list
Теги:
Read also
Orbital rocket from UK suffers "anomaly"
Japan’s Nov. household spending falls 1.2%, 1st decline in 6 months
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down to lowest Tue. tally in 10 weeks
Urban leafy areas help to protect heart health: study
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Foreign visitors in Israel surge in 2022 amid post-COVID tourism recovery
Swiss health association warns of crisis in hospital emergency rooms
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 2,754, lowest increase since July 5 — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Freezing cold to persist in Kazakhstan over next 3 days
2 Yerlan Alzhan appointed Deputy Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency
3 Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis
4 New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed
5 COVID-19 vaccination certificate no longer required to enter Thailand

News